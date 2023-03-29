Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know

Gauri Khan's friends including Karan Johar boycotted Priyanka Chopra for her closeness with Shah Rukh Khan in 2012.
Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she was being 'pushed into a corner in the industry' because of which he had to leave Bollywood. On a recent podcats, she said, "I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it." Later, Kangana Ranaut supported the actress and slammed Karan Johar for ‘bullying’ Priyanka and forcing her to leave India.
Let's take a look at what actually happened between her and Karan Johar:
1. Started in 2012
It all started when Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan sparked dating rumours in 2012. According to the media reports, Karan Johar, who is very close to Gauri Khan, tried to push Priyanka away from SRK.
2. When Gauri Khan got angry
As per NDTV report, SRK and Priyanka’s closeness wasn’t liked by Gauri Khan and her friends including Sussane Khan. According to Siasat.com, Gauri put a ban on SRK working with PeeCee.
3. When Priyanka arrived at party
When Priyanka arrived at a party, she landed a kiss on SRK’s cheeks which created controversy. Gauri Khan didn’t like it, while Sussanne Khan and Karan Johar boycotted Priyanka Chopra.
4. Priyanka Chopra’s friend’s controversial interview
Later, while speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka Chopra’s friend talked about Karan Johar’s behaviour towards the actress and said, “At a recent party, while he (Karan) was feeding her cupcakes, she heard rumours of him b*tching her out-all this is very hurtful.”
Her friend further said, “Priyanka has done nothing wrong. If these women are insecure about their relationships with their husbands, they should sort it out with them, at home. Why should they attack her.”
5. Karan Johar's reaction
Karan Johar, later, took to Twitter and indirectly targeted the actress. He tweeted, “Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so called 'friends' to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame.”
He further wrote, “Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before it's too late!!! Grow up!!! and don't mess with goodness.....”
6. When Karan said all is well between him and Priyanka
While speaking to Hindustan Times, Karan said, “Well, I can say that there is absolutely no problem between Priyanka and me. We have had an extremely good professional and personal experience over the years. I hope it continues that way."
7. Kangana Ranaut's support
After Priyanka Chopra opened up about being cornered, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote, "People ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her. Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."
8. Shah Rukh Khan's reaction
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan quashed dating rumours and said, "I think it’s a little disrespectful, I’m extremely sorry about that. Sorry means…it’s not directly because of anything I’ve done but the fact that she’s my friend. She’s one of the closest friends I have and very close to my heart and always will be," quoted by MensXP.