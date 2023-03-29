Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she was being 'pushed into a corner in the industry' because of which he had to leave Bollywood. On a recent podcats, she said, "I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it." Later, Kangana Ranaut supported the actress and slammed Karan Johar for ‘bullying’ Priyanka and forcing her to leave India.

Let's take a look at what actually happened between her and Karan Johar: