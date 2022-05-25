Search icon
Karan Johar 50th birthday bash: Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Vijay Deverakonda, others who attended lavish party

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday with a lavish, star-studded party, check out the attendees.

  • May 25, 2022, 10:22 PM IST

Filmmaker-Producer Karan Johar decided to celebrate his 50th year with style and substance. Thus, he has arranged a lavish party at YRF Studios in Mumbai, where several celebrities graced the evening. The party is themed on the grand sets of Johar's films, and celebrities had a ball of a time at his bash. (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Aamir Khan- Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan arrived at the bash with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. 

2. Tiger Shroff

Let's start with Karan's student. Tiger Shroff who starred in Student of the Year 2 was spotted early in the bash. 

3. Vijay Deverakonda

South star Vijay Deverakonda, who's geared up pan-India Dharma Productions Liger also arrived in style to celebrate Karan's birthday. 

4. Preity Zinta

Karan's Kal Ho Naa Ho actress Priety Zinta arrived at his birthday bash with husband Gene Goodenough. 

5. Team Bedhadak

Johar's newest students, the lead star cast of Bedhadak, Lakshya, Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada graced the evening. 

6. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon, who was last seen impressing masses with KGF Chapter 2 also arrived at the bash. 

7. Shweta Nanda Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan also graced the bash. 

8. Pritam, Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur

Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's music director Pritam arrived at the bash. Filmmaker Kabir Khan also attened the party with wife Mini Mathur. 

