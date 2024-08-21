Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

The most educated man in the Kapoor family never was a success in films but outdid his more illustrious family members
The Kapoor family may consist of some of the most successful actors in the history of Hindi cinema, but they are not known for their academic prowess. In fact, most of the men in the Kapoor family never even finished schooling. Amid this, there is one member of the family, who has now become a teacher courtesy his educational qualifications.
1. Kapoor family’s most educated man
Aditya Raj Kapoor, the son of Shammi Kapoor, recently became the first man from the Kapoor family to finish graduation, when he got his degree in Philosophy from the Indira Gandhi National Open University in Philosophy via correspondence
2. How Aditya Raj Kapoor beat Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor
At 67, Aditya became one of the oldest graduates in India and also achieved a feat that no man in his illustrious family had. As the first Kapoor graduate, he outdid more ‘successful’ men from his family, such as cousin Rishi Kapoor, uncle Raj Kapoor, and nephew Ranbir Kapoor
3. Aditya Raj Kapoor, a teacher
Earlier this month, Aditya embarked on a teaching career. ETimes reported that he gave his first lecture on the Synthesis of eastern and western virtue ethics
4. Aditya Raj Kapoor’s early life
Aditya Raj Kapoor is the son of the late Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali. Born to the two actors in 1956, Aditya did his schooling from Lawrence School, Sanawar before dropping out in 1970
5. Aditya Raj Kapoor’s brief film career
When he was still a teenager, Aditya began assisting uncle Raj Kapoor on films like Bobby, Dharam Karam, and Satyam Shivam Sundaram. He produced a film in 1989 and then returned to films in 2004 first as director and then actor
6. Aditya Raj Kapoor’s acting career
A late entrant to the acting scene, Aditya was 54 when he made his acting debut in 2010 with Chase. He worked in over half a dozen other films over the next five years. In 2014, he made his TV debut with a supporting role in Everest