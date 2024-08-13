Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3101913
HomePhotos

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

This forgotten member of the Kapoor family worked as an extra and neve did a lead role in Bollywood. Even Raj Kapoor never cast him

  • Abhimanyu Mathur
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 13, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

The Kapoor family is easily the most recognised and influential family in the history of Indian cinema. But that does not mean that all their members have been successful and famous. Some of them have proverbially slipped through the cracks over the years. One even worked as an extra and never got a lead role despite working for 50 years. This is the story of Ravindra Kapoor, the most unsuccessful member of the illustrious family

1. Who was Ravindra Kapoor?

Who was Ravindra Kapoor?
1/6

Ravindra Kapoor was born in Punjab. His brother Kamal Kapoor was an actor of note in Bollywood. Ravindra and Kamal were first cousins of Prithviraj Kapoor, and uncles to Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor

2. Ravindra Kapoor’s film career

Ravindra Kapoor’s film career
2/6

Ravindra – who also spelled his name as Ravinder – began his film career in the early 50s, following in the footsteps of his brother Kamal. For the majority of 50s and 60s, he appeared as an extra, sometimes playing characters with no names in films like Paisa, Saat Saliyan, Kunwari, among others

3. Ravindra Kapoor in Punjabi cinema

Ravindra Kapoor in Punjabi cinema
3/6

It was in the Punjabi language that Ravindra Kapoor found some amount of success, appearing in major roles in films like Shokan Mele Di and Pind De Kuri, which were successful

4. Ravindra Kapoor’s disappointments in Bollywood

Ravindra Kapoor’s disappointments in Bollywood
4/6

But despite becoming a hero in Punjabi films, Ravindra Kapoor remained a support act in Hindi cinema, relegated to playing supporting roles to other bigger actors, such as Jitendra, Dharmendra, and others

5. Ravindra Kapoor’s later career

Ravindra Kapoor’s later career
5/6

Ravindra Kapoor’s most prominent outing was in Caravan, the 1971 hit, in which he played Jitendra’s best friend. The actor continued to work after this, appearing in major films such as Agent Vinod, The Burning Train, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

6. Ravindra Kapoor’s equation with Raj Kapoor

Ravindra Kapoor’s equation with Raj Kapoor
6/6

Ravindra Kapoor was one of the only Kapoor family members never to work in an RK Films’ production. Raj Kapoor, his second cousin, never cast him any of his films

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him
7 professions that are safe from AI
India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...
This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...
5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Telangana YouTuber shoots video featuring 'peacock curry' recipe, arrested after…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews