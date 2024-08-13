Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

The Kapoor family is easily the most recognised and influential family in the history of Indian cinema. But that does not mean that all their members have been successful and famous. Some of them have proverbially slipped through the cracks over the years. One even worked as an extra and never got a lead role despite working for 50 years. This is the story of Ravindra Kapoor, the most unsuccessful member of the illustrious family