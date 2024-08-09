Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

The Kapoor family has often been referred to as Indian cinema’s first family. There are other film families with more stars, many with greater wealth, and some even with greater success in their respective industries. But none have had the longevity and impact that the Kapoors have had on Indian pop culture for over eight decades now. Most members of the clan are legit superstars but a few have slipped under the radar. One cruelly so despite getting fame and success early on. This is the story of Trilok Kapoor, the first Kapoor hero, who became the industry’s top star and then faded into obscurity.