Kantara, Chup, Prince, Wednesday: New OTT releases of the week

Get set for an entertaining weekend as the biggest movies from Hollywood, and Indian cinema is streaming on digital platforms.

  • Nov 24, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

From Rishab Shetty's latest blockbuster Kantara to Sivakarthikeyan's Prince. The new slate of OTT releases is vividly entertaining. Let's take a look at the movie that was released and will be released this week. (Image source File photo)

1. Kantara

We start our list with the biggest blockbuster from Kannada, Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The film is currently streaming in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Prince

Next, we have Sivakarthikeyan's rom-com, Prince. The superhit entertainer will stream from November 25, Friday. 

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Chup: Revenge of the artist

Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwantary, and Pooja Bhatt starrer Chup is an interesting psychological thriller that will keep you hooked till the end. 

Where to watch: ZEE5 

4. Wednesday

Wednesday is a supernatural-mystery series starring Jenna Ortega plays the titular role of Wednesday Addams, who goes to Nevermore Academy. The series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci in crucial roles. The series is currently streaming. 

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Your favourite team of misfits, Quill, Drax, and Groot are on a hunt, and the special 44-minute action adventure will leave you craving for more. GOTG Holiday Special will stream from November 25. 

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar 

