Kantara, Chup, Prince, Wednesday: New OTT releases of the week

Get set for an entertaining weekend as the biggest movies from Hollywood, and Indian cinema is streaming on digital platforms.

From Rishab Shetty's latest blockbuster Kantara to Sivakarthikeyan's Prince. The new slate of OTT releases is vividly entertaining. Let's take a look at the movie that was released and will be released this week. (Image source File photo)