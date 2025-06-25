4 . Prabhas

One of the biggest pan-India stars, Prabhas, plays Rudra in Kannappa. Like Mohanlal, Prabhas also did the film for free, and Vishnu Manchu confirmed that in an interview. While speaking to Zoom, Vishnu said, "Prabhas and Mohanlal didn't charge me. But for their hard work, I will have to give them once the movie releases and after the success of the movie. I owe them."