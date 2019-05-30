Search icon
Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Karan Johar reach Delhi for PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 30, 2019, 03:27 PM IST

The biggest of Bollywood celebrities headed to Delhi on Thursday to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term today. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the event.

Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani and Siddharth Roy Kapur were amongst the first to arrive in Delhi. Business magnate Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani was also spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for Delhi. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth are also expected at the ceremony. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Over 8,000 guests will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Moditoday. Besides Bollywood celebs and leader of BIMSTEC countries, heads of the states from Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius will also grace the ceremony touted as the biggest ever event that is being held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut praised PM Modi’s vision for the country in a short interview at Mumbai airport.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karan Johar, Hema Malini and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Karan Johar, Hema Malini and Siddharth Roy Kapur
BJP MP Hema Malini, who has been beaming with joy after winning the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for the second consecutive time, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday as she left for the national captial.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani

Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani
(All Pics via Yogen Shah)

