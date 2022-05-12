Kangana Ranaut serves up major fashion goals one look at a time during Dhaakad promotions

Kangana Ranaut is currently on a promotional spree. Her film Dhaakad will hit theatres on May 20.
Kangana Ranaut is currently on a promotional spree. The Bollywood diva is awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated upcoming film Dhaakad which will hit the theatres on May 20. Meanwhile, during her countrywide promotional tour, Kangana is making sure to serve up some major fashion goals one look at a time. Below are some looks of the diva that the fans are going gaga about.
1. Kangana Ranaut for Dhaakad promotions: Actress looks chic in plaid
Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut has been dishing out some major fashion inspiration of late. Her plaid co-ord set comprising a blazer teamed with a well-fitted skirt is a treat for sore eyes. Flaunting her natural curls, Kangana opted for a statement neckpiece and minimal makeup to complete the overall look.
2. Kangana Ranaut for Dhaakad promotions: Sets summer fashion goals
Kangana Ranaut recently stepped out in an orange top featuring statement sleeves. The top also featured a tie and knot details at the wrists. Kangana teamed the top with a pinstriped flowy skirt in a pastel shade, giving major summer fashion goals. The skirt featured a belt at the waistline that too had a knot detail.
3. Kangana Ranaut for Dhaakad promotions: Flashes million-dollar smile
Kangana Ranaut's orange top teamed with a pink A-line skirt sure set major summer fashion goals, but her million-dollar smile set the hearts of her fans racing. She opted for gold studs and wore a pair of nude heels to round off her chic look. Kangana tied her hair in a ponytail, flaunting her beach curls and opted for nude makeup to complete the overall look.
4. Kangana Ranaut for Dhaakad promotions: Makes a fashion statement
Like her upcoming film's title, Kangana Ranaut's style statement is also Dhaakad. The diva who seldom fails to impress onlookers with her fashion choices made quite a statement in a floral printed midi dress.
5. Kangana Ranaut for Dhaakad promotions: Fashion onpoint
Kangana Ranaut's floral midi dress is a mood in itself. A perfect summer attire, the white floral printed, sleeveless outfit featured a stylish V-neckline. Chic white peep-toes and a slick-back hairstyle took Kangana's overall look a notch higher.
6. Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad style statement
Before Kangana Ranaut began promotions for Dhaakad, she slayed it in a risque outfit at the success bash of Lock Upp, the recently concluded reality show that the actress hosted.