'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

The latest photoshoot of Kangana Ranaut has left her fans and other netizens stunned.
On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut dropped a carousel post and a reel of her latest photoshoot, and it has left her fans astonished and other netizens stunned. Let's take a look at the actress' latest social media dhamaka. (Images source: Kangana Ranaut Instagram)
1. Kangana Ranaut's latest photoshoot
For the latest photoshoot, Kangana Ranaut donned a lehenga choli with a head crown and posed before a royal background theme. The final results are astonishing, as the photos are like a royal painting with Kangana as a queen.
2. Kangana Ranaut asking to take the leap of faith
Sharing the carousel post on her Instagram, Kangana Rananut wrote, "You don’t choose your dreams… they choose you… trust and take that leap."
3. Kangana Ranaut: Queen for a reason
As soon as Kangana shared the photos, several of her fans called her a 'Queen'. A netizen wrote, "Queen for a reason." Another netizen wrote, "Beauty of Whole Universal. Love you Kangna." One of the netizens wrote, "Gorgeous baby doll." An internet user asked, "Aap itni sunder kaise hai ma'am?" Another internet user wrote, "Kisko kisko monalisa painting ki yaad aayi." One of the netizens called her, "Rani sa."
4. Social media sensation: Kangana Ranaut
Within an hour of the upload of her royal photoshoot, Kangana's post got over 80K likes. The reel made on the photoshoot has garnered over 20K views on Instagram.
Here's the reel
5. Kangana Ranaut's interesting line-up of movies
On the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in her directorial, Emergency. In the upcoming movie, Kangana will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. After Emergency, Kangana will be seen in the horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2. The actress also has actioner Tejas in her pipeline.