Ahead of Mother's Day, meet the gorgeous moms of top Bollywood actresses

Ahead of the occasion of Mother's Day, let us take a look at the lesser-known moms of our very own B-town actresses.
From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Kangana Ranaut to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, these B-town divas have often credited their mothers for their successful careers and lives. Here's taking a look at all these moms who've given us the acting gems that these stars are.
1. Deepika Padukone's mother Ujjala Padukone
Deepika Padukone who has had a stellar career in the film industry so far often credits her mother Ujjala Padukone for steering her through the troubles of fame in Bollywood. In a 2019 interview with Firstpost, Deepika, while talking about her mother had said, "I have learnt a lot from her. I don’t think there is a single thing I can do without her voice in my head. Simple things like when I buy something, I remember that she has always told me, to find out how much it is for." Deepika added, "We were all her priority. She allowed us to pursue our passion and, at the same time, disciplined all of us. Today if Ranveer (Singh) says 'my wife expects us to be home at a certain time, go to bed at a certain time'— all those things come from her."
2. Sonam Kapoor's mother Suita Kapoor
Recently, on the occasion of her mother's birthday, Sonam had penned a sweet message for Sunita Kapoor. Alongside a throwback photo featuring her mom and herself, Sonam wroe, "Happy happy birthday Mama, you’re the best mom in the world. The best example set for me ! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child @kapoor.sunita." Last year too, Sonam had penned a lovely note for her mother on her birthday. "‘Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way.” KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon.. I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita Happy happy birthday!," read Sonam's 2021 post.
3. Disha Patani's mother Padma
Last year, photos of Disha Patani's mother stormed the internet. After Disha shared a few photos of her mom Padma Patani on Instagram, netizens couldn't help but go gaga about her flawless beauty.
4. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan
A senior actor, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan needs no introduction. A British actress, Soni Razdan started her career in the Indian film industry in 1981 with the film 36 Chowringhee Lane and was last seen in the 2021 flick Sardar Ka Grandson.
5. Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra
She may now be known as Priyank Chopra's mother, but that hasn't stopped Madhu Chopra from carving her own niche and pursuing a career she aspired. Trained as an ENT specialist from Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, Madhu Chopra worked for the armed forces for several years. A proud owner of Studio Aesthetique, a cosmetic surgeries studio, Madhu Chorpa shares a very strong bond with her daughter Priyanka. In a March 2022 interview with the ETimes, Madhu Chopra shedding light on her relationship with her daughter Priyanka, who is now an international icon, had said, "She looks up to me and knows what I’m trying to say or impart. She also counters me when I’m wrong, just as I do for her. We have a very good give-and-take relationship where we can find each other’s faults and correct them without a wall between us. That is the strength of our relationship."
6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother Vrinda Rai
An Indian writer, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother Vrinda Rai keeps a low profile. However, Aishwarya often gives a glimpse of her mom to her fans when she shares photos on special occasions such as the latter's birthday.
7. Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte
Although not much is known about Katrina Kaif's mom Suzanne Turquotte, several media reports suggest she is a lawyer by profession. She was last seen at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. her photos prepping for her daughter's wedding had gone viral on the internet.
8. Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut often shares photos with her mom on Instagram giving her fans and followers a glimpse of the lovely garden that her mom has maintained at their ancestral home back in Manali. On many occasions, Kangana has also shared the culture and traditions that her mom follows and how she looks up to her mother for inspiration. Last year, on the occasion of Mother's Day, alongside an old picture of her mother, she wrote in her caption, "Dear Mother, When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing, 'What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ?' Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day. Yours, Chotu."
9. Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey
A costume designer and social media celebrity, Ananya Pandey's mother Bhavana Pandey had started her career as an air hostess. After her marriage to Chunky Pandey, Bhavana pursued a career in the restaurant business. Chunky and Bhavan together opened a chain of health food outlets in Mumbai. Then, in 2018, Bhavana along with her friends Nandita Mahtani and Dolly Sidhwani founded Lovegen, a clothing brand. Additionally, Chunky and Bhavana also own a company named Bollywood Electric. In 2020, Bhavana was featured in the Netflix series The fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She will be soon seen in season 2 of the same show.