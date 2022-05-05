Ahead of Mother's Day, meet the gorgeous moms of top Bollywood actresses

8/9

Kangana Ranaut often shares photos with her mom on Instagram giving her fans and followers a glimpse of the lovely garden that her mom has maintained at their ancestral home back in Manali. On many occasions, Kangana has also shared the culture and traditions that her mom follows and how she looks up to her mother for inspiration. Last year, on the occasion of Mother's Day, alongside an old picture of her mother, she wrote in her caption, "Dear Mother, When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing, 'What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ?' Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day. Yours, Chotu."