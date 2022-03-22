Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: Know WHOPPING fees of B-town queens

From Kangana Ranaut to Katrina Kaif, here are the enormous fees charged by Bollywood divas.
From Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika', the leading ladies of Bollywood have delivered huge blockbusters on the box-office on their own, and thus, they command enormous money in the film industry. Today, we will let you know the whopping fees charged by some of the leading Bollywood divas. All these figures are based on reports from BollywoodLife.com. (All images: File photos)
1. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy hosting her reality show 'Lock Upp' with thirteen controversial celebrities, charges Rs 27 crore per film reportedly. She will next be seen in action-entertainer 'Dhaakad' and 'Tejas' in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot. She even received a bigger paycheque than Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in 'Rangoon', as per reports.
2. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone reportedly charges Rs 26 crore per film and led the recent complicated relationship drama 'Gehraiyaan'. It was reported that the actress was paid more than Ranveer Singh for the 2018 hit 'Padmaavat' which had been released before their marriage. She will be seen next opposite Shah Rukh Khan in action film 'Pathaan'.
3. Alia Bhatt
Charging a whopping sum of Rs 22 crore per film as per reports, Alia Bhatt is among the highest-paid actresses in the industry and she has reached this stage within ten years of her debut in 'Student of the Year' in 2012. After the success of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia announced her first Hollywood film with Gal Gadot titled 'Heart of Stone'.
4. Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently announced her OTT debut with the yet-to-be-titled Netflix thriller. She will be seen next in 'Laal Singh Chadda' opposite Aamir Khan, slated to release on August 11. As per reports, Kareena charges a whopping figure of Rs 20 crores per film and was paid the highest among all the stars in the 2018 comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.
5. Katrina Kaif
As per reports, Katrina Kaif charges around Rs 15-21 crores per film. The actress was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the cop drama 'Sooryavanshi' and has the hugely-awaited 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan in her kitty. She also has the horror-comedy 'Phone Booth' and the mystery thriller 'Merry Christmas' set to release this year.