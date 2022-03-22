Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt: Know WHOPPING fees of B-town queens

From Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika', the leading ladies of Bollywood have delivered huge blockbusters on the box-office on their own, and thus, they command enormous money in the film industry. Today, we will let you know the whopping fees charged by some of the leading Bollywood divas. All these figures are based on reports from BollywoodLife.com. (All images: File photos)