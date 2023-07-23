Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Kangana Ranaut and her family are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the new member, and they hosted a baby shower for the actress' sister-in-law, Ritu Ranaut.
On Sunday, The Ranauts hosted a baby shower function for Kangana Ranaut's sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut, and the actress shared photos from the intimate celebrations. Let's take a look at the celebrations through photos. (Image source: Kangana Rananut Instagram)
1. Kangana Ranaut with her bhai and nanad
Here's Kangana Ranaut posing with the parents-to-be, her brother Aksht Ranaut and sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut.
2. Kangana Ranaut's banter with mom
Kangana Ranaut looks excited to become maasi (aunt), and in this photo, her fun banter with mother Asha Ranaut was captured perfectly.
3. Kangana Ranaut having a great laugh with her gang
In this photo, Kangana, her sister Rangoli Chandel, Ritu and other family members were captured laughing out loud.
4. Kangana Ranaut's love for her nanand
Aunt-to-be Kangana looks adorably cute her sister-in-law Ritu, and their affection is captured perfectly. Kangana shared these photos on her Instagram and wrote, "Sharing some precious moments from Ritu Ranaut’s Godbharai…Our hearts are full and we all are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Baby Ranaut … thanks for all your well wishes and blessings."
5. Is Kangana Ranaut's dancing on London Thumakda?
Kangana continued to become the centre of attraction at Ritu's baby shower, and she added more grace to the occasion with her dance. We wonder if she showcased her dance moves on London Thumakda. On the work front, Kangana will soon be seen playing the character of former PM Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film will release in cinemas on November 24.