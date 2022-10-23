Search icon
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party

Here are the viral photos from the Diwali bash hosted by Ekta Kapoor on Saturday night.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Oct 23, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

The Diwali parties in B-town started earlier this week and the streak continues with the producer Ekta Kapoor hosting the bash for her industry friends on Saturday night. It was a star-studded affair as Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, and Kangana Ranaut among others attended the party. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Disha Patani

Disha Patani
1/10

Disha Patani, whose last film was Ek Villain Returns, looked sizzling hot in a red lehenga-choli at the Diwali bash.

2. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
2/10

The Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday wore a green lehenga-choli and amped up the style quotient.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
3/10

The Heropanti actress Kriti Sanon, who will be seen next as Sita in Adipurush, happily posed for the paparazzi.

4. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan
4/10

Kartik Aaryan, who is still basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, looked like a Shehzada at the party.

5. Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor
5/10

And here's the beutiful host of the evening, the television queen and the film producer Ekta Kapoor.

6. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu
6/10

Taapsee Pannu, who was most recently seen in the thriller Dobaaraa, also attended the Diwali bash.

7. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
7/10

The Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash looked like the perfect couple.

8. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
8/10

The cute couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza gave perfect couple goals last night.

9. The Shetty Sisters

The Shetty Sisters
9/10

Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty looked graceful in their ethnic outfits, well suited for the Diwali bash.

10. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
10/10

Last but not the least, the Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut also graced Ekta's party last night.

