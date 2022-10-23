PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party

Here are the viral photos from the Diwali bash hosted by Ekta Kapoor on Saturday night.

The Diwali parties in B-town started earlier this week and the streak continues with the producer Ekta Kapoor hosting the bash for her industry friends on Saturday night. It was a star-studded affair as Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, and Kangana Ranaut among others attended the party. (All images: Viral Bhayani)