From Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra; actresses who own production houses

The 'Pink' actress launched her own production house named 'Outsiders Films' in July 2021. About the name of her company, Taapsee denied that she is not on a mission to tackle nepotism and stated that she would work with talented people, despite their background. Her maiden production is the horror-thriller 'Blurrr' which is slated to release later this year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had recently mentioned in an interview that she is considering making her Bollywood debut with a film offered by Pannu. (Image source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)