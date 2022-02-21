From Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra; actresses who own production houses

Here's a look at the film production houses owned by the leading ladies of Bollywood.
For decades, film production houses in Bollywood such as Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions have been handled by men. But now, times are changing. The leading ladies in the Hindi film industry are now managing their own banners carefully picking the projects to put their money on. From Kangana Ranaut to Alia Bhatt, here's a look at the production houses owned by Bollywood queens.
1. Alia Bhatt - Eternal Sunshine Productions
The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress launched her own production house in February 2021. She has opted for a dark comedy titled 'Darlings' as her first production for which Alia has joined hands with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Starring Alia in lead, the upcoming film also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. She has named her company after one of her favourite films, the romantic science-fiction 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. (Image source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
2. Kangana Ranaut - Manikarnika Films
The 'Manikarnika' actress started her own production house in May 2021, named after one of her own films in which she portrayed the fierce freedom fighter, Rani Lakshmi Bai. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles, her maiden production in 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which has already been sold to Amazon Prime India. Kangana will also be seen portraying the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in one of the films to be produced under her banner. (Image source: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
3. Deepika Padukone - Ka Productions
Deepika Padukone made her production debut with Meghna Gulzar's biographical film 'Chhapaak', based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The 'Gehraiyaan' actress also served as one of the co-producers of Kabir Khan's sports drama '83', based on India's maiden ODI World Cup win in 1983 that starred her and her husband Ranveer playing another real-life couple, Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia. The actress had incorporated her company in 2018 itself. (Image source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)
4. Anushka Sharma - Clean Slate Filmz
In October 2013, Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma had launched Clean Slate Filmz. Their debut venture 'NH10' was an action-thriller headlined by Anushka herself. Apart from producing content-driven films such as 'Pari' and 'Phillauri', they have also entered into digital space with critically acclaimed web series 'Paatal Lok' starring talented actors such as Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, and Abhishek Banerjee. The actress even produced the supernatural thriller 'Bulbbul' in 2020. (Image source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
5. Priyanka Chopra - Purple Pebble Pictures
Founded in 2015, Purple Pebble Pictures is a production company started by Priyanka Chopra. The 'Desi Girl' has produced films in Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Nepali, Assamese, and English languages under her banner. Some of the notable films produced by Priyanka includes the National Award-winning 'Ventilator', 'The Sky Is Pink', and the Oscar-nominated 'The White Tiger'. With her company, Priyanka finances small films and gives opportunities to new directors, actors, and writers. (Image source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
6. Taapsee Pannu - Outsiders Films
The 'Pink' actress launched her own production house named 'Outsiders Films' in July 2021. About the name of her company, Taapsee denied that she is not on a mission to tackle nepotism and stated that she would work with talented people, despite their background. Her maiden production is the horror-thriller 'Blurrr' which is slated to release later this year. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had recently mentioned in an interview that she is considering making her Bollywood debut with a film offered by Pannu. (Image source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)