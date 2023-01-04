Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends

Kajol dropped a carousel post from New Year celebrations, and it was an intimate affair for the actress.
Kajol welcomed 2023 with her family, and close friends, and dropped intimate party photos on her Instagram. From Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn to her Gupt co-star Bobby Deol, Kajol's bash looked like a reunion of friends and family. Let's take a look at it. (Images source: Kajol Instagram)
1. Kajol's love for sister Tanishaa
Here's the first image of Kajol enjoying the party vibes with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji.
2. A Gupt reunion of Kajol-Bobby Deol and Ajay Devgn
In this photo, Kajol is posing with her Gupt co-star Bobby Deol, and husband Ajay Devgn.
3. Kajol and Ajay Devgn setting couple goals
Kajol and Ajay Devgn are still setting couple goals, and this moment proves it.
4. Kajol with her close friends
Kajol dropped such moments on her Instagram and acknowledged the love of her close friends, and family by saying, "First post of the new year is a recap of the last of the year.. to all my loved ones .. some really important ones aren’t in these pics but they know that I love them.. may blessings abound around to everyone..
#andthatsallfolks."
5. Kajol with her sweet Sasu maa
We end this gallery with an adorable photo of Kajol posing with her mother-in-law Veena Devgan.