Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends

Kajol dropped a carousel post from New Year celebrations, and it was an intimate affair for the actress.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 04, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Kajol welcomed 2023 with her family, and close friends, and dropped intimate party photos on her Instagram. From Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn to her Gupt co-star Bobby Deol, Kajol's bash looked like a reunion of friends and family. Let's take a look at it. (Images source: Kajol Instagram)

1. Kajol's love for sister Tanishaa

Kajol's love for sister Tanishaa
1/5

Here's the first image of Kajol enjoying the party vibes with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. 

2. A Gupt reunion of Kajol-Bobby Deol and Ajay Devgn

A Gupt reunion of Kajol-Bobby Deol and Ajay Devgn
2/5

In this photo, Kajol is posing with her Gupt co-star Bobby Deol, and husband Ajay Devgn. 

3. Kajol and Ajay Devgn setting couple goals

Kajol and Ajay Devgn setting couple goals
3/5

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are still setting couple goals, and this moment proves it. 

4. Kajol with her close friends

Kajol with her close friends
4/5

Kajol dropped such moments on her Instagram and acknowledged the love of her close friends, and family by saying, "First post of the new year is a recap of the last of the year.. to all my loved ones .. some really important ones aren’t in these pics but they know that I love them.. may blessings abound around to everyone..
#andthatsallfolks." 

5. Kajol with her sweet Sasu maa

Kajol with her sweet Sasu maa
5/5

We end this gallery with an adorable photo of Kajol posing with her mother-in-law Veena Devgan. 

listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can't forget
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
First-image
Covid-19 update: 5 cases of XBB.1.5 variant driving US surge found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

