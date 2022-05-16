Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali cast: From Shehnnaz Gill, Pooja Hegde to Aayush Sharma - check full list

Amid all the news around the highly-anticipated film, we bring you the list of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali's cast for your reference. Take a look.
Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making headlines ever since the superstar dropped the first look from his next, which his fans presumed to be from KEKD. A day later, a video of Shehnaaz Gill, who will make her Bollywood debut in the film, from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali sets leaked online and broke the internet. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Salman had first announced the film's title in 2020 and is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.
Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde and Raghav Juyal too joined the film's cast and commenced shooting. Amid all the news around the highly-anticipated film, we bring you the list of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali's cast for your reference. Take a look.
1. Salman Khan
On Saturday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared his first look from the much-awaited film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on social media. He captioned the picture, "Shooting commences for my new film ...." In the picture, Salman could be seen in a completely new avatar, having long and wavy hair. He could be seen donning an all-black outfit including the black glasses. His signature bracelet is partially visible as he holds a silver pipe in one of his hands. The photo that went viral within minutes has left Bhaijaan fans asking for more.
Shooting commences for my new film …. pic.twitter.com/wEQmCmayRD— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2022
2. Pooja Hegde
Actress Pooja Hegde has commenced the shoot for superstar Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Vile Parle, Mumbai. She announced the commencement of the shoot with a picture of her sporting Khan's signature turquoise bracelet on social media. She started shooting for the film right before leaving for the Cannes Film Festival. There are two foreign schedules on the cards for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will be finalised in the coming weeks. Pooja will also be seen in Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu.
3. Raghav Juyal
Actor Raghav Juyal has joined the cast of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The host, dancer and actor Raghav has been credited with his dancing and hosting skills along with his various films and roles which includes Abhay 2, Bahut Hua Samman, Street Dancer 3D, Nawabzaade. He revealed to ANI: "I'm playing a pivotal role along with Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal which is directed by Farhad Samji, this entertainer is much awaited film of the year." "It will be something different from what I have done before and looking forward to it," adds Raghav. The film went on floor on May 13. Raghav started his part of the shoot with massive action scenes alongside Aayush Sharma, Zaheer and Salman Khan. Raghav will be also seen in excel movie titled Yudhra starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan and an untitled film produced by Dharma and Sikhya Films.
4. Shehnaaz Gill
Actress Shehnaaz Gill will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress has started shooting for the film, and recently Shehnaaz made headlines after a video from the sets got leaked. In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill is been seen coming out of her vanity van in her costume, heading for the shoot. Shehnaaz looked elegant in a saree.
5. Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He will reportedly be seen playing the role of Bhaijaan's brother.
6. Zaheer Iqbal
Actor Zaheer Iqbal too will be seen essaying the role of Salman Khan's brother in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.