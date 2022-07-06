Kaali, Jism 2, PK, Oh My God: Film posters that received major backlash, sparked controversies

Before Kaali, there were instances where movie posters received major backlash for hurting sentiments.
A Film poster is aimed to create the first impression of the content in the audience's minds. But sometimes, the makers' attempt to create a mark backfires, and the film gets subjected to massive trolling and backlash. So, here we are with movie posters that went on to create noise, but in the wrong way. (All images source: Twitter)
1. Kaali
We start our list by addressing the elephant in the house. The first poster of Leena Manemekalai's documentary Kaali has sparked a major controversy, as it shows an artist dressed up in Goddess Kaali avatar and smoking a cigarette.
2. Dirty Politics
The poster of Mallika Sherawat's political drama Dirty Politics also sparked controversy as it showed the actress draped in saffron cloth, considered as national flag by the audience.
3. PK
Aamir Khan's 2014 blockbuster PK also have a fair share of controversies. It all begin when the first movie poster was released. Aamir Khan posing nude for the film grabbed headlines, and he was also mocked by many for it.
4. OMG- Oh My God, OMG 2
The 2012 hit film OMG- Oh My God starring Paresh Rawal was based on a sensitive topic, and the first poster of Kanji bhai accusing God was criticised by the audience. Even the OMG 2 poster, showing Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, was pointed out by a few netizens.
5. Rang Rasiya
Ketan Mehta's 2014 film based on painter Raja Ravi Varma was in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Even the film's poster was subjected to showcasing sex and nudity.
6. Jism 2
We end our list with another Hooda's film. Well, Jism 2 marked the debut of Sunny Leone, and the first look of the movie stunned the audience. The poster of the film was subject to multiple controversies, and the makers had to face the wrath of few political leaders as well.