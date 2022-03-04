Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Shah Rukh Khan: Highly educated Bollywood stars

Today, we will tell you about the educational qualifications of a few celebrities who are presumably the most qualified actors in B-town.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 04, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

A celebrity's life is an open book, it is said. From their casual outings, relationships to breakups, everything about their personal lives besides their professional is also in the public domain. So, today, we thought let us ditch the usual gossip that comes along with entertainment news and tell you about the educational qualifications of a few celebrities who are presumably the most qualified actors in B-town. 

Check out the list below:

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
1/11

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most qualified stars in the Hindi film industry. Son of noted Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan completed his graduation from Delhi University (DU) and holds a double major in Science and Arts from Kirori Mal College (DU). Bachchan also has an honorary doctorate from Queensland University in Australia.

 

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan
2/11

The Badshah of Bollywood, SRK was brilliant as a student in both his school and college days. He completed his schooling at St. Columbia's School and then went to Hansraj College to pursue his graduate degree in Economics. Later, he went to the Jamia Milia Islamia to study Mass Communication. SRK, however, could not complete the course as he dropped out to pursue acting.

 

3. John Abraham

John Abraham
3/11

John Abraham studied at Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies, from where he completed his degree in MBA. He did his schooling at Bombay Scottish School. He also has a degree in Economics from Jai Hind College.

 

4. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan
4/11

Vidya Balan did her graduation in Sociology from St Xavier's College and has a Master's degree from the University of Mumbai. 

 

5. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana
5/11

Ayushmann Khurrana has a Bachelor's degree in English literature from DAV college, Chandigarh. He also has a Master's in Mass Communication degree acquired from the School of Communication Studies in Chandigarh.

 

6. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
6/11

Parineeti Chopra has a triple honours degree in Business, Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School in the UK. 

 

7. Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan
7/11

Soha Ali Khan holds a Bachelor's degree in Modern History from Balliol College, Oxford. She also has a Master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK.

 

8. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan
8/11

Varun Dhawan has a degree in Business Management from Nottingham Trent University, UK.

 

9. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta
9/11

Preity Zinta has a Bachelor's degree in English (Honours) and a postgraduate degree in Criminal Psychology.

 

10. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan
10/11

Sara Ali Khan did her schooling at Besant Montessori School, Mumbai and then she went to Columbia University in New York to pursue history and political science.

 

11. Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood
11/11

Sonu Sood has an engineering degree in Electronics from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur. 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.