John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Shah Rukh Khan: Highly educated Bollywood stars

Today, we will tell you about the educational qualifications of a few celebrities who are presumably the most qualified actors in B-town.
A celebrity's life is an open book, it is said. From their casual outings, relationships to breakups, everything about their personal lives besides their professional is also in the public domain. So, today, we thought let us ditch the usual gossip that comes along with entertainment news and tell you about the educational qualifications of a few celebrities who are presumably the most qualified actors in B-town.
Check out the list below:
1. Amitabh Bachchan
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most qualified stars in the Hindi film industry. Son of noted Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan completed his graduation from Delhi University (DU) and holds a double major in Science and Arts from Kirori Mal College (DU). Bachchan also has an honorary doctorate from Queensland University in Australia.
2. Shah Rukh Khan
The Badshah of Bollywood, SRK was brilliant as a student in both his school and college days. He completed his schooling at St. Columbia's School and then went to Hansraj College to pursue his graduate degree in Economics. Later, he went to the Jamia Milia Islamia to study Mass Communication. SRK, however, could not complete the course as he dropped out to pursue acting.
3. John Abraham
John Abraham studied at Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies, from where he completed his degree in MBA. He did his schooling at Bombay Scottish School. He also has a degree in Economics from Jai Hind College.
4. Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan did her graduation in Sociology from St Xavier's College and has a Master's degree from the University of Mumbai.
5. Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana has a Bachelor's degree in English literature from DAV college, Chandigarh. He also has a Master's in Mass Communication degree acquired from the School of Communication Studies in Chandigarh.
6. Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra has a triple honours degree in Business, Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School in the UK.
7. Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan holds a Bachelor's degree in Modern History from Balliol College, Oxford. She also has a Master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK.
8. Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan has a degree in Business Management from Nottingham Trent University, UK.
9. Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta has a Bachelor's degree in English (Honours) and a postgraduate degree in Criminal Psychology.
10. Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan did her schooling at Besant Montessori School, Mumbai and then she went to Columbia University in New York to pursue history and political science.
11. Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood has an engineering degree in Electronics from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur.