Jersey: Stylish Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur promote their sports drama in Delhi

Did you know Shahid observed his father Pankaj Kapur closely to adapt his Punjabi dialect? Know more about such facts further.
Shahid Kapoor is geared up with his upcoming sports drama Jersey, and he along with Mrunal Thakur are busy promoting the film. The lead stars arrived in Delhi to promote Jersey, and they were looking charming during the promotions.
1. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur promote Jersey
After a hectic leg of promotions in Mumbai, team Jersey arrived in Delhi for the next phase of promotions.
2. Mrunal Thakur wishes to inspire
After impressing critics and the masses with her acting chops in Batla House, Mrunal Thakur is excited for Jersey. The actress talked about her character, "I am playing a character of a strong woman, I hope every woman is able to relate with her. Instead of victimising themselves, they are able to shine on."
3. Shahid Kapoor took inspiration from his father
Shahid Kapoor's father veteran Pankaj Kapur is playing the coach of Shahid in the film, and during the making, Shahid took inspiration from his father, and said, "I learnt alot from my dad for this movie. I actually asked people on the sets to speak to him in Punjabi, so that I could hear him speaking the language and could imbibe it."
4. The origins of Jersey
The upcoming sports drama is an official remake of 2019's Telugu sleeper-hit film Jersey. Both films are directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri with Nani, Shraddha Srinath, and Sathyaraj in primary roles.
5. The clash of titans
Jersey is clashing with two highly-anticipated movies of this year, KGF Chapter 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. These three films will surely set the box office on fire, but Jersey will have to burn the heat of the two biggies.