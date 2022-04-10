Jersey, Ghajini, Bodyguard: Five times South directors remade their own hits in Bollywood

5/5

As 'Jersey' releases on April 14, it is the remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title with Gowtam Tinnanuri helming both the films. The Hindi film has Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the roles originally essayed by Nani and Shraddha Srinath respectively. The Telugu film earned two National Film Awards, and there are huge expectations from the 2022 film as well.