Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'

Janvhi Kapoor's Instagram feed attests to the fact that she is a complete diva.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 18, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor has been blowing up the internet with her sexy pictures. The universally adored actress is well-recognized for her eccentric personality, stunning photographs, and first-class acting abilities. Her Instagram feed attests to the fact that she is a complete diva.

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning
At the Elle Beauty Awards 2022, Janhvi Kapoor caught everyone's attention since she appeared like a princess right out of a storybook.

Janhvi Kapoor's dress
She was dressed in a blue mermaid gown with sequins and a sweetheart neckline. She enhanced her appearance even more with coordinating embroidered gloves.

The look's inspiration
Her appearance is a cross between Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus.

Janhvi Kapoor's post
She shared the photos and captioned them, "The vision was Botticellis Venus meets The Little Mermaid.”

Fans compare Janhvi Kapoor to Kylie Jenner
Taking to the comment section, fans compared her to Kylie Jenner and praised he well.

