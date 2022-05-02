Janhvi Kapoor stuns in crop top teamed with baggy pants, photos go viral

It is well known that late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who has also become an actress, is a true diva. Janhvi looks gorgeous in all of her outfits. From sarees to beachwear to bodycon dresses and suits, there's nothing she does not look good in. The Roohi actress was spotted out and about today sporting a sleeveless white top and baggy pants that looked great on her and created some serious casual fashion goals for us!