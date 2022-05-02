Janhvi Kapoor stuns in crop top teamed with baggy pants, photos go viral

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's photos here.
It is well known that late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who has also become an actress, is a true diva. Janhvi looks gorgeous in all of her outfits. From sarees to beachwear to bodycon dresses and suits, there's nothing she does not look good in. The Roohi actress was spotted out and about today sporting a sleeveless white top and baggy pants that looked great on her and created some serious casual fashion goals for us!
1. Janhvi Kapoor's outfit
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi in a white crop top and white loose jeans, keeping it simple and comfortable.
2. Janhvi Kapoor's no makeup look
Janhvi Kapoor kept it simple with her look. She didn't wear any makeup, yet her skin appeared radiant and beautiful, implying that she used good skin care routine.
3. Janhvi Kapoor's shoes
Janhvi Kapoor added a pop of colour to her ensemble with red and white shoes that gave the ensemble a lot of oomph.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's hair
Janhvi Kapoor wore her straight hair down and it looked great with her ensemble.
5. Janhvi Kapoor waves at paps
Janhvi Kapoor was seen waving at paparazzi and flashing her million-dollar smile as she sat in her car.