Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in yellow printed bikini, shares jaw-dropping pics- See

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a yellow printed bikini.
Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor has dropped a series of her sizzling hot pics in which she can be seen having fun in the pool. The actress looks gorgeous in a yellow printed bikini. Her jaw-dropping pics are now doing rounds on social media. (All pictures: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "arcadia- finding my way back to ya." Take a look:
1. Janhvi Kapoor's bikini pics
Janhvi Kapoor often flaunts her sexy figure on social media. The actress keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos on social media.
2. Janhvi Kapoor style statement
Janhvi Kapoor is a true style icon, she knows how to carry herself with confidence.
3. Janhvi Kapoor suffered from Covid-19
On January 3, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19. She had shared this news with her fans on her Instagram story.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Roohi'. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Her other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's ‘Good Luck Jerry’, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’, alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.
5. Janhvi Kapoor in transparent top
Janhvi Kapoor had earlier dropped pictures in a transparent white short top. Under which, she can be seen wearing a yellow bra.