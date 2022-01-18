Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in yellow printed bikini, shares jaw-dropping pics- See

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a yellow printed bikini.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 18, 2022, 06:57 PM IST

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor has dropped a series of her sizzling hot pics in which she can be seen having fun in the pool. The actress looks gorgeous in a yellow printed bikini. Her jaw-dropping pics are now doing rounds on social media. (All pictures: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "arcadia- finding my way back to ya." Take a look:

1. Janhvi Kapoor's bikini pics

1/5

Janhvi Kapoor often flaunts her sexy figure on social media. The actress keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos on social media.

2. Janhvi Kapoor style statement

2/5

Janhvi Kapoor is a true style icon, she knows how to carry herself with confidence.

3. Janhvi Kapoor suffered from Covid-19

3/5

On January 3,  Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19. She had shared this news with her fans on her Instagram story.

 

4. Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

4/5

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Roohi'. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Her other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's ‘Good Luck Jerry’, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’, alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

5. Janhvi Kapoor in transparent top

5/5

Janhvi Kapoor had earlier dropped pictures in a transparent white short top. Under which, she can be seen wearing a yellow bra.

