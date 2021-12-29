Pics: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in Manish Malhotra's golden kaftan in latest desert photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashion diva. She keeps sharing sexy and sizzling pictures from her photoshoots on her Instagram account. In the latest photos that she shared on Wednesday 29 December, she looked like a golden diva in Manish Malhotra's outfit as she posed in the middle of a desert.



Have a look at the mesmerising pictures here.