Pics: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in Manish Malhotra's golden kaftan in latest desert photoshoot

Take a look at the latest pictures that Janhvi Kapoor dropped on her Instagram account.
Janhvi Kapoor is a fashion diva. She keeps sharing sexy and sizzling pictures from her photoshoots on her Instagram account. In the latest photos that she shared on Wednesday 29 December, she looked like a golden diva in Manish Malhotra's outfit as she posed in the middle of a desert.
Have a look at the mesmerising pictures here.
1. Janhvi Kapoor's outfit
Janhvi Kapoor wore a shimmery kaftan for the desert photoshoot. The actress, who entered Hindi film industry with the romantic drama 'Dhadak', looked stunning in the beautiful pictures.
2. Janhvi Kapoor's kaftan is designed by Manish Malhotra
The famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra has designed the kaftan worn by Janhvi in these pics. He shared pictures on his own Instagram handle and also on his brand page, Manish Malhota World.
3. Janhvi Kapoor's jewelry
The actress, who was highly appreciated for her performance in the biopic 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', wore a sun-shaped maang tikka complementing her kaftan.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's caption
Janhvi wrote a very interesting caption along with her pictures, "where you see barren land; I see golden sand" with a sun emoji.
5. Anshula Kapoor's reaction
Anhsula Kapoor, who is celebrating her 31st birthday on 29 December, reacted to her pictures with the caption, "killing it with the caption haa" along with a laughing emoji. Anshula is Janhvi's step sister.
6. Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films
Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao, black comedy crime film 'Good Luck Jerry' and survival thriller film 'Mili' in 2022.
7. Janhvi Kapoor's social media presence
Janhvi is highly active on social media as the actress keeps sharing updates from her personal and professional life on her Instagram account.