Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in dark wine lehenga flaunts her sexy Indian attire See viral pictures

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been making heads turn with her fashion choices ever since she stepped foot in the film industry
The ‘Dhadak’ actress Janhvi Kapoor has dropped a series of pictures on social media in which she can be seen wearing a dark wine lehenga. Needless to say, the actress is looking insanely beautiful in all her pictures. Janhvi Kapoor has been making heads turn with her chic fashion choices ever since she stepped foot in the film industry.
She often burns the internet with her sexy curves, the actress keeps her fans updated with her style statement. Her recent social media post proves the same. Take a look:
1. Janhvi Kapoor's style
Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to carry any outfit with grace and confidence. (All pictures: Janvhi Kapoor/Instagram)
2. Janvhi Kapoor's smile
Janvhi Kapoor wears a beautiful smile, her pictures are the proof. She often flaunts her sweet smile on the internet.
3. Janvhi Kapoor's dance
Apart from being an actress, Janhvi Kapoor is a great dancer. A few months back, one of her dance videos went viral on Instagram. In the video, she was doing belly dance.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.
5. Janhvi Kapoor's project
Janhvi Kapoor's other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's ‘Good Luck Jerry’, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’, alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.