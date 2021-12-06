Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in dark wine lehenga flaunts her sexy Indian attire See viral pictures

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been making heads turn with her fashion choices ever since she stepped foot in the film industry

The ‘Dhadak’ actress Janhvi Kapoor has dropped a series of pictures on social media in which she can be seen wearing a dark wine lehenga. Needless to say, the actress is looking insanely beautiful in all her pictures. Janhvi Kapoor has been making heads turn with her chic fashion choices ever since she stepped foot in the film industry.

She often burns the internet with her sexy curves, the actress keeps her fans updated with her style statement. Her recent social media post proves the same. Take a look: