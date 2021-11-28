Janhvi Kapoor shares jaw-dropping pics in shimmery black power suit with plunging neckline

Take a peek at Janhvi Kapoor's beautiful power suit photos.
It may be too early to start planning what to wear to a Christmas or New Year's Eve get-together with your friends, but there is no wrong time to get fashion inspiration from Bollywood's biggest actors. And Janhvi Kapoor, the actress, has the right style to help you turn heads at the next party you attend. She posted multiple images of herself in a chic powersuit, which is one of the most stunning holiday ensembles ever.
1. Janhvi Kapoor;s power suit
A notch lapel collar blazer in a chic black colour with rows of sequinned embellishments, a plunging V neckline, loose silhouette, double pockets, long sleeves, and a buttoned-up front was featured in the ensemble.
2. Janhvi Kapoor's accesories
The powersuit was worn by the 24-year-old actor with pointed black stilettos and statement jewellery. She wore silver hoop earrings and a ring with snakes and infinity symbols on it.
3. Janhvi Kapoor's hairstyle
Janhvi Kapoor wore her chestnut hair in lovely waves down the centre of her face, with a glossy pink lip colour, mascara-coated lashes, a faint blush on the cheekbones, and delicate eye shadow.
4. Janhvi Kapoor poses for the lens
Janhvi Kapoor may be seen posing for the camera in some incredible poses. She posed while seated and glared into the camera in a number of the photos.
5. Janhvi Kapoor's post
Janhvi Kapoor captioned these photos with a black heart emoji. Her fans adored her looks, and the majority of them referred to her as a 'hottie.'