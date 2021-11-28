Janhvi Kapoor shares jaw-dropping pics in shimmery black power suit with plunging neckline

It may be too early to start planning what to wear to a Christmas or New Year's Eve get-together with your friends, but there is no wrong time to get fashion inspiration from Bollywood's biggest actors. And Janhvi Kapoor, the actress, has the right style to help you turn heads at the next party you attend. She posted multiple images of herself in a chic powersuit, which is one of the most stunning holiday ensembles ever.