Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Janhvi Kapoor is a vision to behold in a yellow dress, the total price of her outfit will leave you shocked.
Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Bawal wherein she will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan. The actress recently attended the screening of her upcoming movie and shared pictures revealing her 'mood' post that. The actress' stunning pictures left fans mesmerized, however, the price of her outfit will leave you shocked.
1. Janhvi Kapoor Instagram post
Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Bawaal. The actress took to her Instagram and shared photos revealing her 'mood' after the movie's screenings.
2. Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in yellow
Janhvi Kapoor dropped her happy pictures in a yellow short dress and silver heels, The actress impressed fans with her 'cute' expressions in the photos that she shared on Instagram. The actress captioned the post, "mood since our last two screenings #Bawaal" and added a heart emoji.
3. Janhvi Kapoor's outfit price
Janhvi was seen beaming with Joy in a short yellow mini-dress which she paired with silver heels. The actress opted for the dress from the shelves of the popular brand Self-Portrait. The 'bouclé diamante embellished' dress is priced at Rs 56,762.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's expensive heels
The actress was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani and was seen flaunting her silver heels in one of the pictures. The beaded heels are from the label Sophia Webster and are priced at Rs 1,50,675.
5. Janhvi Kapoor work front
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures, the movie depicts the story of a newly-married couple who go on a honeymoon to Europe and unfolds troubles in their married life. Other than this, Janhvi Kapoor is also all set to make her South debut in Jr NTR's Devara which is helmed by Koratala Siva.