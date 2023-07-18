Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

5/5

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures, the movie depicts the story of a newly-married couple who go on a honeymoon to Europe and unfolds troubles in their married life. Other than this, Janhvi Kapoor is also all set to make her South debut in Jr NTR's Devara which is helmed by Koratala Siva.