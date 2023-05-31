Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Here's a look at Janhvi Kapoor's recent photo dump which proves she can ace every look from western to traditional.
Janhvi Kapoor often shares her sizzling looks on Instagram with her fans. The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a photo dump that proves that she can ace every look from western to ethnic and even candid pics. The actress who is soon going to make her Tollywood debut, mesmerized fans with her sexy looks, and fans can't stop drooling over her hourglass figure.
1. Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in yellow gown
Janhvi Kapoor stunned fans as she dropped her sizzling photos on Instagram in a yellow corset bodycon halter neck dress. One of the fans commented, "Looking so beautiful." Another wrote, "the hourglass figure is killer." Another fan commented, "Oh my God, you look like a goddess, absolutely stunning."
2. Janhvi Kapoor candid pics
Apart from her sizzling photos, Janhvi Kapoor also dropped a photo sharing her candid moments with her dog. The actress can be seen wearing a white shirt and frowning as she posed with her dog for the cute photo. The actress also shared her all glam look in one of the pic wherein she was seen wearing a traditional outfit.
3. Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her hourglass figure
Janhvi Kapoor also dropped some jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram in a blue halter-neck cut-out gown. The actress was seen flaunting her perfectly toned back in the gown and her hourglass figure had fans drooling over her hotness.
4. Janhvi Kapoor shares aesthetic pics
Janhvi Kapoor dropped some aesthetic pictures in her recent photo dump. The actress shared a photo of a peacock and a beautiful sunset. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in the movie Bawaal wherein she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan. The actress also has Koratala Siva's Devara starring Jr NTR in the pipeline.