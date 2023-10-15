Search icon
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Janhvi Kapoor looked bold and beautiful in her latest photos on Instagram.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 15, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor's latest photos on Instagram features her in a blingy black outfit and the actress looks sexy and desirable in the pictures.

1. Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week
1/5

Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopped when she walked the ramp in a sexy black outfit designed by Amit Aggarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi this week.

 



2. Janhvi Kapoor's bold photos went viral

Janhvi Kapoor's bold photos went viral
2/5

Janhvi Kapoor shared a carousel of ten photos and each of them went viral on social media. Her post was flooded with fire and red heart emojis from her fans.



3. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts
3/5

Reacting to Janhvi's sultry looks, her bestie Orhan Awatramani aka Orry wrote, "Beautiful girls, all over the worlds, I could be chasing but my time would be wasting they got nothing on you."



4. Janhvi Kapoor's next release

Janhvi Kapoor's next release
4/5

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next playing a cricketer in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The actress will reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for the film set to release in theaters on March 15, 2024.



5. Janhvi Kapoor's debut in South cinema

Janhvi Kapoor's debut in South cinema
5/5

Janhvi Kapoor will make her debut in the South cinema with Jr NTR-starrer Devara. The Koratala Siva directorial, which also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, will release on April 5 next year.

 



