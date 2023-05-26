Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

Here's a look at Janhvi Kapoor's sizzling photos from her recent vacation.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 26, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on social media and the actress often stuns fans with her jaw-dropping looks. Recently, the actress dropped her photos from a recent vacation chilling on a boat. The actress’ photo has fans gushing over her hotness. Here's a look at her bold photos that set the internet ablaze. 

1. Janhvi Kapoor's recent vacation

Janhvi Kapoor's recent vacation
1/5

Janhvi Kapoor shared photos of enjoying the scenic beauty while chilling in a boat. The actress shared a glimpse of her fun trip on Instagram and captioned it with a smiling face with hearts emoji. 

2. Janhvi Kapoor sizzling pics

Janhvi Kapoor sizzling pics
2/5

Janhvi Kapoor was seen flashing her smile in the pictures as she enjoyed the winds stroking her long open hair. The actress was seen having a great time enjoying nature and being surrounded by water. 

3. Janhvi Kapoor's glamrous look

Janhvi Kapoor's glamrous look
3/5

Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a sexy oversized white shirt and the actress was seen embracing her natural beauty in the no-make-up look. The actress was also seen flaunting her perfectly toned legs in the photos

4. Janhvi Kapoor stuns fans

Janhvi Kapoor stuns fans
4/5

Janhvi Kapoor's pics from the vacation got a thumbs up from her best friend Orhan Awatramani who commented, "chilling". Fans were also awestruck by her beauty. One of the comments read, "looking so gorgeous." Another wrote, "Natural beauty." Another commented, "heartthrob of youth." 

5. Janhvi Kapoor work front

Janhvi Kapoor work front
5/5

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 6. The actress also has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. The actress is also going to make her Tollywood debut in Jr NTR's Devara helmed by Koratala Siva

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 706 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.