Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

Here's a look at Janhvi Kapoor's sizzling photos from her recent vacation.
Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on social media and the actress often stuns fans with her jaw-dropping looks. Recently, the actress dropped her photos from a recent vacation chilling on a boat. The actress’ photo has fans gushing over her hotness. Here's a look at her bold photos that set the internet ablaze.
1. Janhvi Kapoor's recent vacation
Janhvi Kapoor shared photos of enjoying the scenic beauty while chilling in a boat. The actress shared a glimpse of her fun trip on Instagram and captioned it with a smiling face with hearts emoji.
2. Janhvi Kapoor sizzling pics
Janhvi Kapoor was seen flashing her smile in the pictures as she enjoyed the winds stroking her long open hair. The actress was seen having a great time enjoying nature and being surrounded by water.
3. Janhvi Kapoor's glamrous look
Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a sexy oversized white shirt and the actress was seen embracing her natural beauty in the no-make-up look. The actress was also seen flaunting her perfectly toned legs in the photos
4. Janhvi Kapoor stuns fans
Janhvi Kapoor's pics from the vacation got a thumbs up from her best friend Orhan Awatramani who commented, "chilling". Fans were also awestruck by her beauty. One of the comments read, "looking so gorgeous." Another wrote, "Natural beauty." Another commented, "heartthrob of youth."
5. Janhvi Kapoor work front
Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 6. The actress also has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. The actress is also going to make her Tollywood debut in Jr NTR's Devara helmed by Koratala Siva