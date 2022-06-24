Janhvi Kapoor's glamorous photos leave onlookers impressed, actress' pics in backless dress go viral

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's breathtaking photos here.
Janhvi Kapoor never ceases to enchant us with her beautiful Instagram posts. The actress frequently posts stunning photos on Instagram, and she certainly knows how to dazzle followers with her great looks.
1. Janhvi Kapoor's outfit
In the photographs she shared, Janhvi Kapoor was glowing in a spaghetti-strapped, backless red gown.
2. Janhvi Kapoor's footwear
The actress accessorised her dress with matching knee-high boots.
3. Janhvi Kapoor's makeup
The actress chose a dramatic overall look and bold red lips for her makeup.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's hairstyle
Janhvi Kapoor wore her hair loose and wavy, which complemented her attire.
5. Janhvi Kapoor's post
Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of photos from her latest photoshoot and captioned the post as "if #Jerry was a cherry"
6. Celebs react to Janhvi Kapoor's post
Reacting to her stunning photos, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "time to make merry..". Sara Ali Khan on the other hand dropped fire emojis.