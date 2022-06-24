Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor's glamorous photos leave onlookers impressed, actress' pics in backless dress go viral

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's breathtaking photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jun 24, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor never ceases to enchant us with her beautiful Instagram posts. The actress frequently posts stunning photos on Instagram, and she certainly knows how to dazzle followers with her great looks.

1. Janhvi Kapoor's outfit

In the photographs she shared, Janhvi Kapoor was glowing in a spaghetti-strapped, backless red gown.

2. Janhvi Kapoor's footwear

The actress accessorised her dress with matching knee-high boots.

3. Janhvi Kapoor's makeup

The actress chose a dramatic overall look and bold red lips for her makeup.

4. Janhvi Kapoor's hairstyle

Janhvi Kapoor wore her hair loose and wavy, which complemented her attire.

5. Janhvi Kapoor's post

Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of photos from her latest photoshoot and captioned the post as "if #Jerry was a cherry"

6. Celebs react to Janhvi Kapoor's post

Reacting to her stunning photos, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "time to make merry..". Sara Ali Khan on the other hand dropped fire emojis.

