Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn twin in red as they hangout with friends in Amsterdam

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's photos here.
On her Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor posted a number of photos from her vacation to Amsterdam. Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, and their other pals were also shown in the photos.
1. Janhvi Kapoor stuns in dungaree
The first image shows Janhvi posing for the camera while seated in a café.
2. Janhvi Kapoor's selfie with a friend
Janhvi Kapoor also posted a photo in which she was seen posing with her friend for a selfie.
3. Janhvi Kapoor's Amsterdam vacay
Janhvi Kapoor also shared a few photos that show the beautiful skies of Amsterdam.
4. Janhvi Kapoor poses for the lens
Janhvi Kapoor can be spotted looking amazing in her comfortable casual attire.
5. Janhvi Kapoor meets Nysa Devgn and friends
Additionally, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of herself eating with Nysa Devgn and a few other friends.
6. Janhvi Kapoor dons curly hair
Janhvi Kapoor can be seen getting her hair done in a selfie, and her curls are gorgeous.