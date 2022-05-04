Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor looks flawless in printed green saree, shares stunning photos

Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in all her photos which are now going viral.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 04, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, shared her beautiful photos in a printed green saree on Instagram. The actress looks gorgeous in all her photos which are now going viral. 

Take a look:

1. Janhvi Kapoor in printed saree

Janhvi Kapoor in printed saree
1/5

Janhvi Kapoor dropped her mesmerising photos on social media and made her fans say 'wow.'

2. Janhvi Kapoor's expression

Janhvi Kapoor's expression
2/5

Janhvi Kapoor made her fans turn heads with her killer expressions. 

3. Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant

Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant
3/5

Janhvi Kapoor looks elegant in a printed saree with a matching blouse. 

4. Janhvi Kapoor's dance

Janhvi Kapoor's dance
4/5

Daughter of late actress Sridevi, Janhvi is a very good dancer. She often shares her dance videos on social media and stuns her fans.

5. Janhvi Kapoor in sexy dress

Janhvi Kapoor in sexy dress
5/5

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor raised the temperature when she dropped her sexy photos in a short dress on social media.

