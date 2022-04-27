Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor leaves onlookers stunned with her glamorous photos

Janhvi Kapoor dropped her glamorous photos on Instagram. She looks stunning in all her pictures.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 27, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor never fails to mesmerise us with her glamorous photos on social media. She sure knows how to stun fans with her killer looks, the actress often shares her beautiful pictures on Instagram. On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor dropped her stunning throwback photos with the caption, "know ur ways."

Take a look:

1. Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in her latest photoshoot. She can be seen wearing a black bold outfit.

2. Janhvi Kapoor's killer expression

Jahnvi Kapoor mesmerised her fans with her killer expressions in her photos.

3. Janhvi Kapoor's mirror selfie

Janhvi Kapoor shared a mirror selfie in which she looks beautiful. 

4. Janhvi Kapoor slaying in shimmery dress

Janhvi Kapoor raised the temperature when she dropped her sexy photo in a silver shimmery dress.

5. Janhvi Kapoor flaunting her curves

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in the photo.

