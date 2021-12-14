Janhvi Kapoor drops BOLD photos in sizzling hot golden dress - see pics

Janhvi Kapoor has once again burned the internet when she flaunted her sexy curves in a golden outfit.
The ‘Dhadak’ actress Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday posted a series of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a sizzling hot golden dress. Janhvi looks insanely beautiful in all her pictures, she has been making heads turn with her chic fashion choices ever since she stepped foot in the Indian film industry.
The actress has once again burned the internet with her sexy curves. Take a look:
1. Janvhi Kapoor's style statement
Janvhi Kapoor sure knows how to flaunt her sexy body in sizzling hot outfits.
2. Janhvi Kapoor's flawless skin
Janhvi Kapoor has a natural glow on her face, she has flawless skin.
3. Janhvi Kapoor's fitness
Janhvi Kapoor loves to stay fit, she often shares her workout videos on social media.
4. Janhvi Kapoor's dance
Without a doubt, Janhvi Kapoor is a great dancer. A few months back, one of her dance videos went viral on Instagram. In the video, she was doing belly dance.
5. Janhvi Kapoor's project
On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Her other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's ‘Good Luck Jerry’, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in ‘Dostana 2’ and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’, alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.