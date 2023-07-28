Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Janhvi Kapoor looked sexy and hot as she walked the ramp in a shimmery blue lehenga at a fashion event in Delhi on Thursday night.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 28, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for the fashion designer Gaurav Gupta at India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi. The actress looked simply astonishing in the shimmery blue lehenga and left the netizens shocked with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

 

1. Janhvi Kapoor creates 'Bawaal' in Delhi

Janhvi Kapoor creates 'Bawaal' in Delhi
1/5

As her recently released film Bawaal couldn't create any magic, Janhvi Kapoor took it upon herself to create 'bawaal' as she looked mesmerising in the shimmery blue lehenga at the India Couture Week in Delhi.

 

2. Janhvi Kapoor BTS moments

Janhvi Kapoor BTS moments
2/5

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes moments before her ramp walk. The actress is seen imitating the hilarious Barbie voices as she gets ready to set fire to the stage.

3. Janhvi Kapoor fans react

Janhvi Kapoor fans react
3/5

Janhvi Kapoor fans took to the comments section and dropped fire and red hearts emojis. One of them called her "Queen of the world", while another added, "Heatwave in monsoon", referring to her hot looks.

4. Janhvi Kapoor next film

Janhvi Kapoor next film
4/5

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next playing a cricketer in Mr. & Mr.s Mahi. The actress will reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for the sports-based film, which will release in theaters on March 15 next year.

5. Janhvi Kapoor South debut

Janhvi Kapoor South debut
5/5

Janhvi Kapoor will also be making her debut in the South cinema with Jr NTR-starrer Devara. The Koratala Siva directorial, which also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, will release on April 5 next year.

