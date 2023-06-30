Search icon
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor attended the Animal Ball on Thursday, June 29, in London. Check out her stunning photos here.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 30, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor raised the temperature in London in a shimmery gown with a plunging neckline at the Animal Ball. She dropped her gorgeous and hot photos on her Instagram.

1. Janhvi Kapoor raises the London temperature

Janhvi Kapoor raises the London temperature
1/5

Janhvi Kapoor looked dazzling and mesmerising in her antique gold ensemble with the Maharaja Lion mask, designed by Manish Malhotra, for the charity event Animal Ball in London.



2. What is Animal Ball?

What is Animal Ball?
2/5

Animal Ball is a fundraising event for the nonprofit organisation Elephant Family, which aims to protect Asian wildlife and build a landscape that supports human-wildlife coexistence.



3. Janhvi Kapoor with Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor with Manish Malhotra
3/5

In these pictures, Janhvi is seen posing with Manish Malhotra, who attended the charity event along with other famous Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Anita Dongre.



4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Orhan Awatramani react

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Orhan Awatramani react
4/5

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Stunning", with a black heart emoji and Janhvi's BFF Ory dropped eyes filled with hearts emojis and wrote, "raaawwwwrrrrrr", referring to the Lion's roar.

 



5. Janhvi Kapoor is ready to create Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor is ready to create Bawaal
5/5

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal in which she is paired up with Varun Dhawan for the first time. The film will be a direct-to-digital release on Prime Video in July.

 



