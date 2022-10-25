Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey attend Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash

It was a star-studded Diwali bash at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's residence. Let's take a look at the photos.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja organised a lavish Diwali bash at their residence. Apart from the cousins like Jahnvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, other stars including Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Bhumi Pednekar also graced the party. Let's take a look at the photos. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora
We start the list with the power couple who took away all the limelight. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora completed and complimented each other.
2. Janhvi Kapoor
Next, we have Mili star, Janhvi Kapoor. The actress also charmed the paps with her drool-worthy look.
3. Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey was among the early arrivals at the bash, and she looked gorgeous in a shimmery saree.
4. Aditya Roy Kapur
Ananya's rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted attending the bash. The actor dazzled the media with his white traditional kurta.
5. Sanjay Kapoor with Maheep Kapoor
Sonam's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor also graced the bash.