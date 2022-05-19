Jacqueline Fernandez sends positive vibes by channelizing her spirituality

Jacqueline Fernandez is here to give you the perfect start for the day with her latest pictures in jaw-dropping looks.

Whatever Jacqueline Fernandez's post it became viral. But this time, the Kick actress showcased her spiritual side, and that was quite surprising. So, let's adore her never-seen-before side. (All images source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram)

1. Jacqueline Fernandez's love for Babaji

1/7 Jacqueline Fernandez posted a new carousel post in which the Housefull actress is enjoying a quiet life, The actress posted the images with the caption, "Babaji" with heart emoji.

2. When you be elegant and glamorous at the same time

2/7 In this white suit, Jacqueline Fernandez gives a perfect mixture of being elegant and glamorous at the same time.

3. What keeps Jacqueline Fernandez fit?

3/7 Jacqueline's fitness mantra is simple, stay happy and be dedicated to yoga and meditation.

4. The other side of Jacqueline Fernandez

4/7 Jacqueline also believes in spreading happiness. The actress has celebrated the first anniversary of her NGO, Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation.

5. Jacqueline Fernandez- The Instagram queen

5/7 Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys a viral Instagram following. Currently, the actress has more than 60 million followers on social media.

6. Jacqueline Fernandez's last film

6/7 Jacqueline was last seen in Attack- Part One with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh.

7. Upcoming projects of Jacqueline Fernandez