Jacqueline Fernandez sends positive vibes by channelizing her spirituality

Jacqueline Fernandez is here to give you the perfect start for the day with her latest pictures in jaw-dropping looks.
Whatever Jacqueline Fernandez's post it became viral. But this time, the Kick actress showcased her spiritual side, and that was quite surprising. So, let's adore her never-seen-before side. (All images source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram)
1. Jacqueline Fernandez's love for Babaji
Jacqueline Fernandez posted a new carousel post in which the Housefull actress is enjoying a quiet life, The actress posted the images with the caption, "Babaji" with heart emoji.
2. When you be elegant and glamorous at the same time
In this white suit, Jacqueline Fernandez gives a perfect mixture of being elegant and glamorous at the same time.
3. What keeps Jacqueline Fernandez fit?
Jacqueline's fitness mantra is simple, stay happy and be dedicated to yoga and meditation.
4. The other side of Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline also believes in spreading happiness. The actress has celebrated the first anniversary of her NGO, Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation.
5. Jacqueline Fernandez- The Instagram queen
Jacqueline Fernandez enjoys a viral Instagram following. Currently, the actress has more than 60 million followers on social media.
6. Jacqueline Fernandez's last film
Jacqueline was last seen in Attack- Part One with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh.
7. Upcoming projects of Jacqueline Fernandez
After Attack, Jacqueline will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming Ram Setu, while she also has Vikrant Rona, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Kick 2 in the pipeline.