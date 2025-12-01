CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private marriage ceremony, see viral pics

1 . Meet the newly-married duo Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

1

On Monday, December 1, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to The Family Man co-director Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony. For their big day, the duo opted for a hush-hush nuptial. For the big day, Raj is wearing a crisp white kurta (long tunic), layered under a sleeveless Nehru jacket (or Bandi) in a golden-beige shade paired with matching white pyjama pants. The jacket features a textured, self-patterned design resembling chevrons or zigzags.

The Pushpa actress also looked beautiful in a vibrant red silk saree. The fabric features small gold motifs (bootis) scattered throughout, and it has a thick, elaborate border with intricate gold zari work.