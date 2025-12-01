FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

CONFIRMED! Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru, drops photos from private marriage ceremony, see viral pics

On Monday morning, Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised her fans with the announcement of her marriage to Raj Nidimoru. Samantha and Raj followed the philosophy of 'chat mangni, pat biyaah', and took the wedding vows in a private ceremony. Check out the inside photos from the ceremony.

Simran Singh | Dec 01, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

1.Meet the newly-married duo Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Meet the newly-married duo Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu
1

On Monday, December 1, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to The Family Man co-director Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony. For their big day, the duo opted for a hush-hush nuptial. For the big day, Raj is wearing a crisp white kurta (long tunic), layered under a sleeveless Nehru jacket (or Bandi) in a golden-beige shade paired with matching white pyjama pants. The jacket features a textured, self-patterned design resembling chevrons or zigzags.

The Pushpa actress also looked beautiful in a vibrant red silk saree. The fabric features small gold motifs (bootis) scattered throughout, and it has a thick, elaborate border with intricate gold zari work.

2.Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru seek blessings

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru seek blessings
2

Samantha and Raj got married at Ling Bhairavi Temple inside Isha Yoga Centre with a limited 30 guests. This photo captured the moment of the duo seeking the Lord's blessings for their new beginnings.

3.Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's intimate engagement ceremony

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's intimate engagement ceremony
3

Samantha and Raj didn't need anyone to validate their love, except the Lord's blessings. Thus, the duo exchanged rings inside the temple, in the presence of the Ling Bhairavi. One thing that needs to appreciated is that Samantha kept it minimal, and didn't go overboard with her look. When it comes to jewellery, she is adorned with traditional gold temple jewellery, including a heavy choker necklace, matching drop earrings, and a stack of gold bangles on her wrists. Samantha's hair is pulled back into a neat bun, decorated with a string of fresh white flowers (gajra).

4.The sacred fire binding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru together

The sacred fire binding Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru together
4

This photo focuses on a Havan Kund, likely made of copper or brass, filled with burning wood. The bright orange flames of the Agni (sacred fire) cleanse their new bond from all the negativity and bind them together for a lifetime. In an outer focus, we see Samantha and Raj, along with a family member, performing the rituals before becoming one. 

5.Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru hold each other against all odds

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru hold each other against all odds
5

In this photo, Samantha, with her hands dipped in love and traditional henna (mehndi), holds Raj Nidimoru's arm, announcing their holy union. For the unversed, this is Samantha and Raj's second marriage. Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya (2017-2021), and Raj Nidimoru was married to filmmaker Shhyamali De.

Read More
