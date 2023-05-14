Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth had an intimate baby shower ceremony, and it was attended by Ishita's sister, Tanushree Dutta.
On the occasion of Mother's Day, mom-to-be Ishita Dutta celebrated the arrival of her child with her husband Vatsal Sheth with an intimate baby shower ceremony. Let's take a look at the photos from the special occasion. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta went traditional
Vatsal and Ishita decided to go traditional for the baby shower. Vatsal wore a kurta-pyjama and Dutta donned a pink saree with gajra tried to her hair.
2. Elated parents-to-be, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta
While posing for the media, the couple shared their excitement in welcoming the newest member of their family.
3. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta hailed as 'lovely couple'
When Vishal and Ishita were posing for the media, several photographers congratulated them, and even called them 'lovely couple.'
4. Tanushree Dutta arrived to bless the couple
Ishita's elder sister, Tanushree Dutta arrived at Vatsal and Ishita's baby shower. The ceremony took place at Juhu Gymkhana.
5. Aunt-to-be Tanushree Dutta posed with Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta
Before heading towards the venue, Tanushree, Vatsal, and Ishita posed together for the media.