Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth had an intimate baby shower ceremony, and it was attended by Ishita's sister, Tanushree Dutta.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 14, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

On the occasion of Mother's Day, mom-to-be Ishita Dutta celebrated the arrival of her child with her husband Vatsal Sheth with an intimate baby shower ceremony. Let's take a look at the photos from the special occasion. (Image source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta went traditional

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta went traditional
1/5

Vatsal and Ishita decided to go traditional for the baby shower. Vatsal wore a kurta-pyjama and Dutta donned a pink saree with gajra tried to her hair. 

2. Elated parents-to-be, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

Elated parents-to-be, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta
2/5

While posing for the media, the couple shared their excitement in welcoming the newest member of their family. 

3. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta hailed as 'lovely couple'

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta hailed as 'lovely couple'
3/5

When Vishal and Ishita were posing for the media, several photographers congratulated them, and even called them 'lovely couple.'

4. Tanushree Dutta arrived to bless the couple

Tanushree Dutta arrived to bless the couple
4/5

Ishita's elder sister, Tanushree Dutta arrived at Vatsal and Ishita's baby shower. The ceremony took place at Juhu Gymkhana. 

5. Aunt-to-be Tanushree Dutta posed with Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

Aunt-to-be Tanushree Dutta posed with Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta
5/5

Before heading towards the venue, Tanushree, Vatsal, and Ishita posed together for the media.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th results likely today at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.