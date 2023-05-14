Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

On the occasion of Mother's Day, mom-to-be Ishita Dutta celebrated the arrival of her child with her husband Vatsal Sheth with an intimate baby shower ceremony. Let's take a look at the photos from the special occasion. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)