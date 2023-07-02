Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Ishita Dutta dropped glamorous photos flaunting her baby bump on her Instagram on Sunday, July 2.
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, who tied the knot in November 2017, announced their first pregnancy after more than five years on March 31 this year.
1. Ishita Dutta steamy photos
Ishita Dutta shared glamorous pictures in a black and white outfit from her latest maternity shootout on her Instagram on Sunday. Her steamy photos went viral on social media.
2. Netizens react to Ishita Dutta photos
Netizens were in awe seeing Ishita's latest photos as they dropped fire and red heart emojis below her post. One of the comments even read, "Looking hot mom".
3. 'Chhota Meghnada on the way'
One of the hilarious comments read, "Chhota Meghnada on the way", as Ishita's husband Vatsal was seen playing Meghnada aka Indrajit in the recent controversial film Adipurush.
4. Ishita Dutta Bollywood debut
Ishita Dutta made her Bollywood debut in the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam in which she played Ajay Devgn's daughter. She reprised her character in the 2022 sequel Drishyam 2.
5. Vatsal Sheth Bollywood debut
Interestingly, Vatsal Sheth also made his Bollywood debut playing Ajay Devgn's son in the 2004 supernatural action-thriller Taarzan: The Wonder Car directed by Abbas-Mustan.