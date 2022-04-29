Irrfan Khan death anniversary: 5 unforgettable movies of late actor

Take a look at the films that Irrfan Khan's fans will always remember him for.
Irrfan Khan, the later actor, died on April 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. It's been two years since he's been gone. His family, friends, and millions of followers around the world, however, continue to miss him. Irrfan Khan began his film career in a very basic manner, only to rise to become a well-known international actor. His acting not only wowed his Indian fans, but it also helped him gain a following in the United States. While Irrfan will always be remembered in our hearts, here are five of his films that his admirers must see in his honour.
1. Life Of Pie
Irrfan Khan played the role of adult 'Pi' in the highly-acclaimed 2012 release 'Life Of Pi', which went on to define him as an actor. Despite being heavy on dialogues and intense scenes, Irrfan could manage to make his character in the movie appealing.
2. Piku
Irrfan Khan has often demonstrated that he is capable of playing both serious and comedic parts. With his hilarious performances in various films, notably 'Piku,' the gifted actor has repeatedly silenced the sceptics. He played a cab driver who was impatient but good. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone appeared in the Shoojit Sircar-directed film.
3. Slumdog Millionaire
Irrfan Khan was among the Indian actors in the 2008 British crime-drama film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. He played a police inspector in the movie
4. The Lunchbox
'The Lunchbox' was another film in which Irrfan Khan grabbed the spotlight. Irrfan was cast opposite Nimrat Kaur in the role of widower Saajan Fernandes. The film was released in 2013 and gained critical acclaim all around the world. It was also shown at a number of international film festivals.
5. Paan Singh Tomar
With Tigmanshu Dhulia in the director's chair and Irrfan Khan in the starring role, this picture exceeded all of the audience's expectations. Paan Singh Tomar is an Indian Army soldier who is forced to become a dacoit due to difficult circumstances. Irrfan plays the role of Paan Singh Tomar. Irrfan's biographical drama is one of his career's breakout films. For his performance in this film, he received the National Award for Best Actor.