Ira Khan's mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare dances with guests at her engagement, see adorable photos

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Friday, November 18. Ira has been sharing photos from their intimate ceremony on her Instagram every couple of days. On Saturday, November 26, Ira dropped photos of her mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare with the caption, "Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement? I hope my spirit grows to be as free as yours @pritam_shikhare" with hugs and hearts emojis.