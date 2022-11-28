Ira Khan's mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare dances with guests at her engagement, see adorable photos

Ira Khan's mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare, mother of her fiance Nupur Shikhare, was the happiest person at their engagement.
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Friday, November 18. Ira has been sharing photos from their intimate ceremony on her Instagram every couple of days. On Saturday, November 26, Ira dropped photos of her mother-in-law Pritam Shikhare with the caption, "Have you met the happiest and most fun person at our engagement? I hope my spirit grows to be as free as yours @pritam_shikhare" with hugs and hearts emojis.
1. Pritam Shikhare at her absolute best
Nupur Shikhare's mother Pritam can be seen having the maximum fun at her son's engagement.
2. Pritam Shikhare with Kiran Rao
In this photo, Pritam is seen posing with Kiran Rao, with whom Aamir Khan separated last year.
3. Pritam Shikhare dances with Ira Khan
Pritam Shikhare is seen dancing with Ira Khan and Zayn Khan, her cousin and Mansoor Khan's daughter.
4. Pritam Shikhare enjoys with her son Nupur Shikhare
Here's the sweet mother-son moment where the duo can be seen dancing with each other.
5. Pritam Shikhare is really the 'happiest'
This candid photo of Pritam Shikhare smiling assures that she was the happiest at her son's engagement.