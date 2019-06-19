International Yoga Day: These pictures of Shilpa Shetty nailing complex Yoga poses are going VIRAL!

Shilpa Shetty nails some of the most complicated Yoga poses ahead of International Yoga Day 2019...

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest celebs in tinsel town. The actress, who recently launched her own fitness app, swears by Yoga and is among those who religiously follow their regime to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Recently at an even, Shilpa Shetty performed some of the most complex Yoga postures to inspire all ahead of International Yoga Day 2019.

The International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21 and the actress who's a staunch adovacate of Yoga made sure to inspire one and all with her flexibility and the way she nailed the complicated yoga poses. The pictures from the event are now going viral.

Check them out here: