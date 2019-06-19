International Yoga Day: These pictures of Shilpa Shetty nailing complex Yoga poses are going VIRAL!

Shilpa Shetty nails some of the most complicated Yoga poses ahead of International Yoga Day 2019...
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest celebs in tinsel town. The actress, who recently launched her own fitness app, swears by Yoga and is among those who religiously follow their regime to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle.
Recently at an even, Shilpa Shetty performed some of the most complex Yoga postures to inspire all ahead of International Yoga Day 2019.
The International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21 and the actress who's a staunch adovacate of Yoga made sure to inspire one and all with her flexibility and the way she nailed the complicated yoga poses. The pictures from the event are now going viral.
Check them out here:
1. Shilpa Shetty NAILS complicated yoga asanas
Shilpa Shetty was spotted spreading awareness about yoga at a recently concluded event in Mumbai. The actress showed off her flexibility and agility by nailing some complicated Yoga asanas.
2. Shilpa Shetty: A firm believer in Yoga
Shilpa is one of those actresses who swear by Yoga to maintain their fab physique. The actress often gives health and fitness motivation to her followers on social media as well.
3. Shilpa spreades awareness ahead of International Yoga Day
The actress is a firm believer in Yoga and has been practising the same since quite a few years. At the event, Shilpa was seen clad in a pink tank top with "Give Up? Never" written on it. She paired it with floral printed leggings.
4. 'Yoga has changed my life': Shilpa Shetty
The actress, who has recently launched her own fitness app believes that Yoga has changed her life forever. Speaking about the same, Shilpa had said in an earlier interview, "Yoga has changed my life. I have never planned my life. I just go with the flow. My relation with yoga is on a whole different level. It's very spiritual."
(All images via Yogen Shah)