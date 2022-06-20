International Yoga Day 2022: 7 Bollywood celebrities who encourage us to stay fit

Yoga is known across the globe for soothing one's mind and body. And while many practice Yoga regularly, Bollywood actors are no less. Bollywood celebrities love doing yoga and their social media posts are proof of the same. Yoga helps in developing inner awareness and eases mental tension. It's safe to say that amidst so much happening around the world, the need to stay healthy and positive is evidently important and Yoga could easily be the answer to it.

Take a look at 7 celebrities who swear by Yoga to stay fit and healthy: