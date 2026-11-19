1 . Yash

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He may terrify you as Ravana in the Ramayana, or make you fall for him as badass Rocky Bhai in the KGF series, but in real life, Rocking Star Yash is an ideal family man and a doting father to his kids. He's a perfect example of baddie on-screen, pookie off-screen. His camaraderie with daughter Ayra in one of his press conferences is too cute to handle. Recently, Yash dropped a BTS pic from Ramayana, with the larger-than-life getup. However, his children took away the limelight, and their bonding shows how adorable Yash is as a father.

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