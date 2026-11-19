BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 19, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
1.Yash
He may terrify you as Ravana in the Ramayana, or make you fall for him as badass Rocky Bhai in the KGF series, but in real life, Rocking Star Yash is an ideal family man and a doting father to his kids. He's a perfect example of baddie on-screen, pookie off-screen. His camaraderie with daughter Ayra in one of his press conferences is too cute to handle. Recently, Yash dropped a BTS pic from Ramayana, with the larger-than-life getup. However, his children took away the limelight, and their bonding shows how adorable Yash is as a father.View this post on Instagram
2.Ranbir Kapoor
If we start the list with Ravana, how can we not include the new-age on-screen Rama, Ranbir Kapoor? While films like Animal showcase his intense and larger-than-life screen presence, his interviews often reveal a witty, goofy, and self-deprecating side. His candid humour, playful interactions, and understated charm make him an interesting mix of macho and mushy. His PDA moments with daughter Raha also add more to his pookie nature.
3.Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal is perhaps one of the finest examples of a pookie macho. Known for his commanding screen presence and physically demanding roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sam Bahadur, the actor has a completely different side off-screen. His goofy sense of humour, infectious smile, playful interactions, and unabashedly affectionate side make him incredibly endearing. Recently, Vicky and Katrina introduced their son, Vihaan, and in that pic, he looked pookie father.
4.Sidharth Malhotra
With his tall frame, chiselled features, and effortless style, Sidharth Malhotra has long been one of Bollywood's quintessential heartthrobs. But beyond the macho exterior is a warm, affectionate, and easy-going personality that fans love. Whether he's displaying his playful side during interviews or sharing adorable moments from his personal life.
5.Shahid Kapoor
From his chocolate-boy beginnings to his intense and rugged avatars in films like Kabir Singh and Deva, Shahid Kapoor has undergone quite an evolution. While his screen persona often carries an undeniable intensity, his off-screen personality reveals a playful, witty and charming side. His candid moments, love for dance and occasional glimpses of his family life add to his appeal.
6.Karan Tacker
In these pics, Karan is posing with his nephew, and that clearly captures how pookie he is in real life. With his rugged good looks, sharp features, and effortlessly charming personality, Karan Tacker has all the makings of a quintessential macho. However, there's a softer, more endearing side to the actor that makes him equally appealing. Whether he's sharing glimpses of his everyday life with his nephew or bringing his natural charm to interviews, Karan strikes that perfect balance between being effortlessly cool and adorably relatable.