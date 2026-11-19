BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 19, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
1.Ahaan Panday
After making a blockbuster debut with Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday has emerged as one of Bollywood's most promising young actors. He is set to star in Yash Raj Films' action thriller Beparwah and another untitled romantic drama with filmmaker Mohit Suri. Both films will be crucial in determining his next career moves.
2.Babil Khan
Babil Khan has been exploring unconventional stories and diverse characters while carving his own identity as an actor. He is gearing up for his Malayalam film debut and has two other projects lined up, including Shoojit Sircar's Darjeeling. His upcoming films could further showcase his versatility.
3.Vedang Raina
Vedang Raina has been steadily building his screen presence with performance-driven roles. He will next star in Maddock Films' untitled romantic comedy alongside Naomika Saran. The project will give him an opportunity to explore a different genre and showcase another side of his acting abilities.
4.Abhay Verma
Abhay Verma has several interesting projects lined up, reflecting his growing presence in the industry. He will next be seen in King, Laikey Laikaa and Maha Munjya. The diverse lineup offers him an opportunity to explore different genres and establish himself as a versatile performer.
5.Rohit Saraf
Known for his charming screen presence and relatable performances, Rohit Saraf is looking to expand his acting repertoire. He will next feature in the action-fantasy film Mahakali and Sajid Ali's romantic drama Heer Ranjha. Both projects could offer him an opportunity to explore different shades as a performer.
6.Lakshya
Lakshya has generated curiosity with his screen presence and choice of challenging roles. He will next star in Lag Jaa Gale alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, and a psychological love story directed by Prosit Roy. The contrasting projects could allow him to showcase different facets of his acting abilities.