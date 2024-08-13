Search icon
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Here's an inside look into Sonam Kapoor's stunning and luxurious Mumbai home with unique interiors and decor.

Sonam Kapoor's grand and luxurious Mumbai apartment is spread over 7500 square foot. The actress lives in her massive home with her husband Anand Ahuja and their one-year-old son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Have a look at the stunning interiors and decor of the home, which can give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia. Her home is a true embodiment of Indian craftsmanship and heritage. (All images: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)

Talking about how Sonam Kapoor's aunt and interior designer Kavita Singh helped the actress design her home, she told Architectural Digest India that she transformed her house into "the homage to Indian craftsmanship that my niece has been imagining for a long time."

Sonam Kapoor's living room is adorned with Tanjore paintings and the bespoke sofa has Mughal zardozi cushions. These add a royal flavour in her grand home.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's bedroom has a repurposed jali from Rajasthan behind their bed and a massive chandelier sourced from Jaipur.

This is the room of Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's one-year-old son. Built with the jungle theme, it has a jungle mural painting and lots of stuffed animals.

Sonam Kapoor's dressing table has a Venetian mirror and the silver tableware is inherited from her mother Sunita Kapoor, who tied the knot with Anil Kapoor in 1984.

Sonam Kapoor's kitchen is as beautiful as the rest of her home. It has traditional Indian copper and brass vessels with a Smeg cooktop and blue and white-coloured custom tiles.

Opening up on how she designed her home, Sonam Kapoor told Architectural Digest India, "I know some of my contemporaries will find my taste too grown-up, but my approach was twofold: firstly, I would like to be an ambassador for Indian decorative arts, and secondly, I wanted to emulate, with a fresh slant, the houses I grew up in."

